SEREMBAN: A married couple pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to three counts of cheating by giving bounced cheques for debt repayments, involving RM126,000, about eight years ago.

R. Munandy, 65, and his wife, S. Kanagarani, 61, made the plea before judge Madihah Harullah.

They were charged with cheating S. Letchumanan, 72, by giving him the three cheques for RM21,000, RM31,500 and RM73,500, respectively, but the cheques could not be honoured by the bank as the account holder had non-sufficient funds (NSF).

The offence was allegedly committed at a house in Taman Bukit Kaya, Jalan Labu here at noon on Dec 30, 2011.

The court allowed the couple bail of RM15,000 in one surety each and also fixed Sept 24 for mention. — Bernama