Man wins 4D jackpot for the second time

PETALING JAYA: Lady Luck smiled at a businessman from Malacca last week, bringing him the Magnum Jackpot 1 prize money of RM33 million.

This is the second time the 40-year-old man has struck gold. A few years ago, he won the Magnum Jackpot 2.

The man said he paired the car registration number with his favourite numbers — a combination he had stuck with for 20 years.

He paid RM48 for a combination of the various permutations of numbers.

The man expressed shock at his good fortune and said he needed time to plan on how to spend his winnings.

“I need time to register, First maybe (I will for) a grand holiday as I have never left the country all my life and then later to buy a new home. I will definitely share this with my family,” he said.

The Magnum 4D Jackpot 1 prize money exceeded the benchmark of RM30 million on June 29.