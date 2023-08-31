Man with 12 criminal records shot dead by unknown assailants

SHAH ALAM: A man with 12 criminal records was shot dead by unknown assailants at a double storey house in theJalan Hamzah Alang housing estate, Persiaran Hamzah Alang, here yesterday.

North Klang district police chief ACP S. Vijaya Rao said acting on information received at 10.35 pm, a team of police officers from the North Klang police headquarters arrived at the location to investigate.

“According to initial investigations, people in the area heard sounds of gunfire and a minor accident at the scene of the location.

“The 36-year-old victim has 12 previous criminal records for offences related to drugs and assault. Police are carrying out investigations and looking for suspects who are still at large. Police are also looking at CCTV footages in the area,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the case would be investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Vijaya Rao also urged members of the people or those with information to contact the North Klang police station or the nearest police station.-Bernama