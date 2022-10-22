Man with 15 criminal records arrested in possession of more than 60kg drugs

KUALA LUMPUR: A man with 15 criminal records was arrested by the police yesterday for allegedly possessing more than 60 kilogrammes of drugs, all worth RM190,200, in a house in Kampung Baru here yesterday.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya, in a statement today, said the police arrested the 57-year-old man and seized cannabis (59 kg), methamphetamine (1.01 kg) and heroin (450 grammes).

He said the suspect, who tested positive for amphetamine, ketamin and morphine, used to be detained under the Section 6(1) of Dangerous Drugs (Special Preventive Measures) Act 1985.

He is in remand for seven days until Oct 28 and investigation is conducted under Section 39B and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. - Bernama