Man with 16 criminal records among five arrested for burglaries

JOHOR BAHRU: A man with 16 criminal records is among five people who have been arrested for suspected involvement in a spate of burglaries in Kulai district.

Kulai district police chief Supt Tok Beng Yeow said the five men, aged between 23 and 38, were nabbed by a police team in raids conducted between noon and 5 pm Wednesday.

A Proton Wira, a Playstation 4 games console, branded shoes and two Canon cameras were among the goods and assets seized in the raids.

“Our investigations revealed that the suspects were involved in several housebreaking cases in Kulai district.

“We are investigating to determine if they were also involved in other criminal cases outside the Kulai district,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Tok said all five tested positive for methamphetamine and have been remanded for a week beginning yesterday.

The case is being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code and Section15 (1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. - Bernama