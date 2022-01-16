Man with 16 prior criminal offences nabbed for robbery

KUALA LUMPUR: A repeat offender of the law, who has amassed a total of 16 prior criminal offences, was arrested yet again for robbing a maid at Taman Sri Manja, Petaling Jaya, yesterday.

The local 32-year-old suspect also injured the left wrist of the 50-year-old woman during the attempted robbery.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said the suspect threatened the victim with a knife but was not able to take any item because he was being watched by onlookers during the 12.30 pm incident.

“When apprehended, the suspect became aggressive and tried to escape. Police also seized a mobile phone, a Honda EX5 motorcycle and two units of closed-circuit television cameras from him,” he said when contacted today.

He said the suspect was remanded for six days from today and the case was being investigated under Section 394 of the Penal Code.

Mohamad Fakhrudin said the police believed several robbery cases in the Petaling Jaya district were solved with the arrest of the suspect who also tested positive for drugs. — Bernama