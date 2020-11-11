Man with 41 counts of incest charged with another nine sexual charges against daughter

KUALA LUMPUR: A proprietor of a cleaning company, who had been charged with 41 counts of committing sexual crimes against his daughter, was charged in the Ampang Sessions Court here today with another nine counts of committing unnatural sex and physical sexual assault on the same girl.

“I plead not guilty”, said the 42-year-old man with five children after the charges were read out to him before judge Norhazani Hamzah.

He was charged with six counts of committing unnatural sex with the girl, who was then 15 years old and 11 months, at his house in Bukit Antarabangsa here at 8 am and 3 pm between last Oct 19 and 29.

The charges were made under Section 377C of the Penal Code, read together with Section 16(1) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which provides an imprisonment for up to 30 years and whipping, if convicted.

He was also charged with three counts of committing physical sexual assault on the girl between September 2019 and March 2020, and faced and imprisonment for up to 20 years, and is liable to whipping, if found guilty under Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

The judge did not allow the man, who was unrepresented, bail and set Dec 17 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor S. Sangitaa prosecuted.

Yesterday, the man pleaded not guilty to all the 41 charges, including incest and unnatural sex against the same girl, allegedly committed between January and October this year at the same house, and he was also not allowed bail. -Bernama