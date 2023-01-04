Man with disability arrested for assaulting man over pay dispute

JOHOR BAHRU: A man with disability (PwD) was arrested at his home in Taman Universiti, Skudai, at around midnight Saturday for alleged assault.

North Johor Bahru district acting police chief Supt Fariz Ammar Abdullah said the 26-year-old man, who is mute and hearing impaired, was arrested at 12.15 am following a call about a local man found covered in blood at Jalan Pertanian 26, Taman Universiti at 10.56 pm.

The victim, a 45-year-old lorry driver, sustained injuries to his hands, face and ears from a sharp object after being assaulted by the man after he did not pay the suspect for working as his lorry attendant.

Faris Ammar said that the clothes used by the suspect during the attack were seized and checks revealed that he had prior records relating to criminal offences and drugs.

The suspect has been remanded for three days to facilitate investigations under Section 324 of the Penal Code, he said, adding that the victim was currently being treated at Sultanah Aminah Hospital, Johor Bahru. - Bernama