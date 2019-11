SEREMBAN: A man who was detained by enforcement officers of the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry for allegedly impersonating as a vehicle procurement agent (EPS) using a forged EPS card is in remand for two days beginning today.

The remand order was issued by Special Remand Court assistant registrar Yusna Khadijah Md Yusop.

The suspect, aged 26, who was spotted with an EPS card, was alleged to have fled from the ministry’s enforcement officers during a check mounted at the Seremban Rest and Recreation Area at about 12.45pm last Wednesday.

He was alleged to have fled from the scene after the ministry’s enforcement officers requested for the EPS card, which was later found to be a forged card.

Yesterday, the suspect went to the ministry’s enforcement office here to claim the card, but was arrested for allegedly using a forged card and handed over to the police. — Bernama