Man, woman face gallows over drug-trafficking charges

GEORGE TOWN: A man and a woman were charged in the Magistrate’s Court today for trafficking 5.7 kilogrammes of cannabis.

The charge was read out to Muhammad Syakir Saiful Azhar, 35, and Muliana Susanti Pahmi, 31, before Magistrate Nur Melati Diana Abd Wahab.

No plea was recorded from the accused as the case comes under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Muhammad Syakir and Muliana Susanti were accused of drug trafficking at Pangsapuri Ria, Jalan Lembah Permai, Tanjung Bungah here at 1 am on Dec 30 last year.

Muhammad Syakir was also charged with selling heroin weighing 1,480 grammes in the back lane of a car sales centre in Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah, Gelugor at 12.50 pm on Dec 29.

The charges were framed under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 39B(2) which carries the death penalty by hanging or life imprisonment, upon conviction.

The court set April 5 for case mention and submission of the chemistry report and denied bail for both the accused.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurul Atikah Asharaf Ali prosecuted the case while the accused were unrepresented.

Yesterday, Timur Laut district police chief ACP Soffian Santong said the police busted a drug trafficking syndicate after arresting three individuals including a pair of lovers and confiscated various types of drugs weighing 7,180 grammes worth RM36,162 in a series of raids mounted around Penang, recently. - Bernama