Man, woman face the gallows for killing elderly man

MELAKA: A pair of lovers are facing the gallows after they were charged at the Ayer Keroh Magistrate’s Court here today with killing an elderly man.

Noorbaizura Mohd Fuad, 34, and Muhammad Faris Amjad Jamalludin, 24, were charged with causing the death of Tan Kue Seng, 71, at the roadside of Jalan Gapam, Ayer Keroh between 7am and 9am on April 9 under Section 302 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same code that carries the death penalty.

No plea was recorded from both the accused after the charge was read before Magistrate Mazana Sinin.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Wardah Ishhar prosecuted the case while both the accused were not represented.

The court set Aug 22 for the next case mention and no bail was granted to both of the accused.

Earlier at the Ayer Keroh Sessions Court, Muhammad Faris Amjad pleaded not guilty to snatching a purse belonging to Syahida Ain Saripudin, 34, at a parking area in Jalan Kesidang 3/11, Taman Kesidang at 5.25 am on April 8, framed under Section 392 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term of up to 14 years and a fine or whipping.

He is also accused of snatching a bag belonging to Yoong Mee Yong, 69, containing documents, a handphone and RM1,200 cash and causing injuries to her in Jalan Laksamana at 11.05 pm on March 22 under Section 394 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine or whipping.

Deputy Public Prosecutor N Siva Shangari prosecuted the case while the accused was unrepresented.

Judge Darmafikri Abu Adam fixed Aug 10 for the case mention.-Bernama