JOHOR BAHRU: Police arrested a man and a woman yesterday to assist in an investigation into an incident where a Molotov cocktail was thrown into the compound of a house in Taman Cahaya Masai, here, earlier this month.

Seri Alam District Police chief Supt Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said the suspects, both locals aged 30 and 28, were arrested at about 11.30pm during a raid on a house in Taman Puteri Wangsa, Ulu Tiram, here following a report lodged by the 30-year-old male victim.

“The victim, through his report, claimed that the petrol bomb was thrown into the compound of his house at about 9am on March 4, causing the front part of his house and his vehicle to catch fire,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Sohaimi said police also seized a Toyota Vios car, two plastic barrels, one plastic bottle, one aluminium bottle as well as a plastic funnel from the suspects.

He added that the male suspect had three criminal and one drug-related records while the woman had one criminal record. Both, however, tested negative for drugs.

He said that from preliminary investigations, it is believed that the duo was also involved in several other cases of throwing petrol bombs and paint in the Seri Alam district.

“The motive is believed to be a demand for debt repayment by certain parties and the suspects were hired by an unlicensed money-lender,” he said, adding that the man had been remanded until March 20 and the woman until March 17 for further investigation under Section 435 of the Penal Code for committing mischief by fire or any explosive substance. — Bernama