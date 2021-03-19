Manager charged with murder of colleague

KAJANG: An Ikram Malaysia manager was charged in the Magistrate’s Court today with the murder of his colleague two weeks ago.

Hasbullah Ismail, 57, nodded that he understood the charge that was read out to him before Magistrate Syahrul Sazli Md Sain. However, no plea was recorded.

Hasbullah is accused of having murdered Nik Khatijah Nik Mud, 32, who was Ikram Muda Malaysia’s Advocacy Department manager, at a house in Taman Bangi, Jalan Reko, here between 11pm on March 5 and 3am on March 6.

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, provides for the death sentence upon conviction.

The court fixed April 16 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Hairuliqram Hairuddin prosecuted while Hasbullah was represented by counsel Abdul Halem Mohamad Husin.

On March 9, Bernama reported that the police had arrested a man to assist in the investigation into the murder of a non-governmental organisation (NGO) staff who was found strangled to death in a house in Taman Bangi. — Bernama