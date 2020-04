SIBU: A pharmacy manager here claimed he lost more than RM11,000 in an online purchase deal for face mask.

District Police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said the 37-year-old man claimed that he paid RM11,720 via online transfers to the online seller on March 30 for the purchase of 158 boxes of face mask.

“However, on April 14, the victim only received 35 boxes of face mask and on April 23 he received another package (from the same seller) containing items such as bread, soap and spaghetti,“ he said in a statement here today.

When the victim contacted the courier company, he was told that there were 24 boxes of face mask addressed to him that had been returned to the company headquarters in Kuala Lumpur.

“He (the victim) also contacted the seller to recover the money he paid for but to date, the seller failed to do so which prompted him to lodge a police report yesterday,“ he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. — Bernama