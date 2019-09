KUANTAN: A manager’s intention to help a business associate proved to be a regrettable move when he was tricked into parting with his savings of RM150,000 to a non-existent investment venture.

Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the 42-year-old man claimed that his business partner had asked him to invest in a company that supplied construction tools and building materials.

The 35-year-old suspect claimed the company had secured a project worth RM368,000 but did not have enough money as its initial capital.

“The victim agreed to invest with a sum of RM150,000 which was paid in June and claimed that the suspect did not give any response when asked about the investment.

“The victim then carried out his own checks and discovered that the invoices he received which were related to the project, were in fact, false documents,” he told reporters here today.

Mohd Wazir said the man lodged a report on the case at the Kuantan District Police headquarters here yesterday.

In another case, Mohd Wazir said an administrative assistant was believed to have lost RM6,000 after being duped by a Macau Scam syndicate allegedly for engaging in money laundering.

The 38-year-old from Kuantan claimed to have received a phone call on Wednesday afternoon, allegedly from the Kangar High Court, Perlis saying he was involved in an investigation into a road accident in Arau.

“The call was later connected to a police officer who alleged that the victim’s personal information was used in money laundering activities and that a warrant of arrest for him had been issued.

“The suspect claimed that he would be able to revoke the arrest warrant if the suspect pays RM6,000 in bail which had to be transferred to the personal account given to the suspect yesterday evening,“ Mohd Wazir added. — Bernama