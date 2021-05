KUALA LUMPUR: A manager at a car dealer was sentenced to three years in jail and three strokes of the rattan by the Sessions Court here today, for cheating a businessman in connection with car sales involving losses amounting to RM257,900.

Judge Ahmad Kamar Jamaludin meted out the punishment to Azri Asyraf Wahid, 33, after he changed his plea to guilty to three charges at the mention of the case today.

The court ordered the three years in jail for each charge to be served concurrently, from the date the accused was arrested on March 17, with one stroke of the cane to be given for each charge.

According to the charges, Azri Asyraf was accused of cheating Leong Meng Loon, 34, by tricking him into believing that the accused was a director of Syarikat G-Mart Autoworld Sdn Bhd for the sale of three cars, when the accused knew that the cars did not exist.

The act prompted the victim to transfer money amounting to RM257,900 into the accused’s bank account, whereas the victim would not have handed over the money if he had not been duped by the accused.

All the offences were allegedly committed at Syarikat Oncar Sdn Bhd, at Batu 4 Jalan Klang Lama, Brickfields here, at 4.31pm, Feb 5 and 5.24pm, Feb 6, and he was charged under Section 420 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term of not less than one year and a maximum of 10 years and whipping, and shall also liable to a fine, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Khairiyah Samsudin pressed for just punishment to serve as a lesson, but the accused, who was not represented, appealed for leniency on the grounds that he was the sole breadwinner of the family. — Bernama