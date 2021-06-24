Manager remanded over alleged bribery involving contracts worth RM60 million

PUTRAJAYA: A company manager has been remanded for four days from today to facilitate investigations into a corruption case to procure RM60 million worth of contracts at a ministry.

According to a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) source, the remand order was issued following the arrest of a ministry’s assistant division secretary yesterday, who is believed to have received bribes of over RM1 million for helping companies secure projects under the ministry since 2016.

According to the source, the company manager is believed to have been in cahoots with the assistant division secretary in securing projects worth RM60 million since 2018.

“The syndicate is believed to have a monopoly over about 16 projects in which 11 bribery payments were made,“ said the source.

The 43-year-old company manager was arrested at about 12 midnight at the MACC headquarters here, after he came in to give his statement.

The remand order until June 27 was issued by Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court assistant registrar Roslizawati Mohd Zanin after the MACC made the application today.

The ministry’s assistant division secretary is being held for five days from yesterday.

The case is being investigated under Section 17 (a) of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama