Managing director claims trial to using fake document

ALOR SETAR: A managing director of a private company pleaded not guilty in the Session’s Court here today, for allegedly submitting a fake document in a tender application to the Kedah State Health Department (JKN), two years ago.

Naim Arshad, 33, made the plea after the charge was read out to him before judge Murtazadi Amran.

He was charged with using a fake document, namely, a CIMB bank statement for March until May 2018, belonging to Paradigm Energy Sdn Bhd, in the tender application for the Health Ministry’s Clinic Support Service in the state.

He allegedly committed the offence at the Kedah JKN here on July 23, 2018, under Section 471 of the Penal Code which provides for imprisonment of up to two years or a fine or both, if convicted.

The judge set bail at RM8,000 with one surety and ordered the accused to surrender his passport to the court and report himself to the nearest Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office each month.

MACC deputy public prosecutor, Tan Sew Ping appeared for the prosecution while lawyer Md Yunos Syariff represented the accused.

The court set Feb 2, 2021, for remention of the case. — Bernama