KUALA LUMPUR: A company managing director claimed trial in the sessions court here today to criminal breach of trust.

Low Cheng Teik, 66, allegedly changed his company’s trademark, SNE Marketing Sdn Bhd to SNE Global Sdn Bhd without any authority at an office in Shamelin Business Centre, Taman Shamelin Perkasa, Cheras here on May 28, 2018.

The charge under Section 409 of the Penal Code provides for a maximum jail term of 20 years and whipping, and liable to fine, upon conviction.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Nurul Khairiyah Samsudin did not offer bail but proposed a sum of RM50,000 should the court allow it.

The accused, represented by lawyer Muhammad Syazwan Mohd Salleh, sought the minimum bail on the grounds that he was undergoing treatment for brain tumour and prostatic cyst.

Judge M. Edwin Paramjothy allowed the accused to be released on RM40,000 bail with one surety, and an additional condition that he surrendered his passport pending disposal of the case.

The court set Sept 2 for mention. - Bernama