Managing director, engineer remanded in false claims probe

JOHOR BAHRU: A company managing director and an engineer who were detained by the Johor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over false claims involving a temporary bridge construction project in Segamat yesterday, have been remanded for six days starting today.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Nurmardiana Mamat at the Magistrate’s Court, here today.

Both men, aged 41 and 52, were arrested at the Johor Bahru MACC office after appearing to give statements at 7 pm yesterday (Jan 9).

The two individuals were detained to assist in the investigation on suspicion of submitting false claims worth more than RM250,000 for the project six years ago.

According to a source, between 2016 and 2020, the two men had conspired in submitting false claims to a government department in the Segamat district, for a temporary bridge construction project worth more than RM4 million, but the works mentioned in the claims had not been implemented.

Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias ​​when contacted confirmed the arrest and said the case was being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009. - Bernama