Managing director fined RM80,000 for forgery

KUALA LUMPUR: A managing director of a company dealing with mechanical and electrical contracting works was fined RM80,000 by the Sessions Court here today for falsifying its documents on Factory Acceptance Test’ (FAT) for the Mayang Mall project in Kuala Terengganu two years ago.

Judge Suzana Hussin meted out the fine, in default six months’ jail, on Datuk Asri Abu Shari, 54, of Gafis (M) Sdn Bhd Datuk Asri Abu Shari, 54, after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

The court also ordered RM1.9 million in the company’s account to be forfeited to the government.

Asri was charged with using a forged ‘Testing and Testing Apparatus’ ‘ document in the company’s claims for mechanical and electrical work in the construction of a shopping centre in Kuala Terengganu.

The forged document was used when making a claim for the ‘Factory Acceptance Test’ on some equipment, including sprinklers, wet riser and dry riser pumps in the Mayang Mall project.

The offence was committed at YHS Associates Sdn Bhd, Pandan Jaya, here on Oct 30, 2020.

The charge, framed under Section 471 of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment for up to two years or fine, or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Datuk Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin appeared for the prosecution, while lawyer Ridha Abdah Subri represented Asri.

Earlier, during mitigation, the lawyer said her client, who has six children and with heart problems and bronchitis, regretted his action and requested the court to consider the fate of about 30 permanent staff and 200 contract workers under the company’s employment. - Bernama