Mandatory Covid-19 injection for hajj pilgrims to ensure their health — Dr Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR: The announcement by the Saudi government on the mandatory Covid-19 injection for this year’s hajj pilgrims is to ensure their health is in good condition, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri (pix).

Dr Zulkifli said the announcement was also an expression of the commitment of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Raja Salman Abdulaziz and Saudi’s Ministry of Health in ensuring the smooth running of the pilgrimage this year.

“Malaysia welcomes (the announcement). The Cabinet meeting this morning also took note of the need for Malaysian pilgrims to take the Covid-19 vaccine before performing the hajj.

“As for the vaccination of Malaysian pilgrims, I am still waiting for feedback from Saudi’s Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr Mohammed Saleh bin Tahir Benten on the total quota of Malaysian pilgrims allowed to perform the hajj this year or the standard operating procedures for performing hajj,“ he said in a statement today.

Dr Zulkifli called on all Muslims to pray so that the Covid-19 pandemic would come to an end and allow the hajj to be conducted smoothly this year. — Bernama