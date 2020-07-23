Mandatory face mask in public transport, crowded areas beginning Aug 1

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has made it mandatory for the public to wear face masks in public transportations and other crowded public areas effective August.

Senior Minister (Securit Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said the decision was made in view of the increasing number of new Covid-19 cases in the country in the past week.

“The Health Ministry had informed that this is due to increasing non-compliance of government standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“For instance, we have said previously that in public transportations where social distancing was impossible, passengers have to put on face masks. But we found that in buses, trains and flights, this is not being done.

“Additionally, social distancing also seemed to be ignored in public spaces. Because of this, the government decided today that starting Aug 1, the use of face mask in these places is compulsory,” he said in a press conference in Parliament, here, today.