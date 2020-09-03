Mandatory quarantine, swab tests

PETALING JAYA: Everyone returning to Sarawak from abroad will now be required to undergo a 14-day quarantine, during which they will have to take two swab tests.

The cost of accommodation at quarantine centres for Sarawakians will be fully paid by the state government, but non-Sarawakians will have to bear the costs themselves, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said at a media briefing yesterday.

From July 24 to Sept 1, a total of 21,217 individuals crossed the borders into Malaysia, he revealed.

Ismail Sabri said these individuals had returned from the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Qatar, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, India, the UAE, Japan, Turkey, South Korea, Iran, Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Timor Leste, Taiwan, China, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, Egypt, Spain, France, Australia, New Zealand and the United States.

He said police arrested 39 individuals for flouting standard operating procedures (SOP) under the recovery movement control order on Tuesday.

Among them were business operators who failed to provide the necessary equipment to record temperatures and contact details of individuals entering their premises, and for operating their businesses beyond permitted hours.

Others were arrested for hiring foreign workers without permits and for being in large crowds without observing social distancing.

Ismail Sabri said the authorities also checked 21 construction sites and all were found to have adhered to the SOP.

“Essentials such as food are still sufficient and easily available for a sustained period based on checks conducted by the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry on 12 suppliers at 711 premises, including retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers.”

A total of 12,921 publicly accessible areas have been sanitised, including 2,705 businesses and 5,693 government buildings.