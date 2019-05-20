Mandatory to settle waste problem despite relocating: Fuziah

KUANTAN: It is mandatory for the rare earth processing plant belonging to Lynas (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (Lynas) to solve the problem of its waste in Gebeng here, despite moving its operation to other countries.

Pahang Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Fuziah Salleh said Lynas must also be responsible for the welfare of their workers and respected their rights, which are assured under the Labour Law if they terminate their operations here.

“It is mandatory that Lynas solve the problems of waste in Gebeng if they are to move. It is their responsibility. Leaving Malaysia does not mean they do not have to settle the problem of the large amount of waste here.

‘’They can leave Malaysia but must be responsible for their workers and their waste,’’ she said in a statement, here today.

Fuziah, who is also Kuantan MP, said this when commenting on news portal report today, which stated that Lynas Corp had signed a memorandum of understanding with Texas, United States based Blue Line Corp to build a new factory there.

The action was allegedly due to the decision in Malaysia that had directed Lynas to take out its waste before its licence, which would end on Sept 2, could be renewed. - Bernama