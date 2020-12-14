Manhunt 2 over attempted snatch theft

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are on the hunt for two individuals suspected to have been involved in a case of attempted snatch theft at a traffic light in Bandar Sri Damansara on Saturday.

Petaling Jaya Police chief Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal (pix) said the incident was captured by a dash cam mounted in a car.

“One of the suspects on a motorcycle smashed the window on the passenger seat of a car and tried to snatch the victim’s handbag but failed when the victim managed to hold her handbag.

“The 47-year-old victim did not suffer any injuries.“

He said the case was being investigated under Section 393 of the Penal Code for attempted robbery.-Bernama