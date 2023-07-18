Manhunt on after prisoner escapes from Sungai Bakap hospital

NIBONG TEBAL: Police are tracking down a prison inmate who made his escape while receiving treatment at the Sungai Bakap Hospital (HSB) here today.

Seberang Perai Selatan (SPS) district police chief Supt Ng Ah Thiam said he received a report regarding the incident at 3.56 pm today from a prison warden here.

“The incident took place in the tuberculosis quarantine ward or HSB ward five, and the male prisoner identified as Nordin Ahmad, 54, was wearing a grey t-shirt and black shorts when he escaped,” he said tonight.

He said that following the escape, police launched a cordon and search operation to locate the fugitive who was believed to be still in the area.

He said police are urging for public cooperation and anyone with information on the fugitive should contact the nearest police station or 04-5858222 or investigating officer Insp M.Karthik at 016-6970009.-Bernama