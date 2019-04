SHAH ALAM: The impressions on a mannequin after it was hit by the door of the Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) van matched the injury marks on firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim’s chest, the coroner’s court was told today.

Retired Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) forensic pathology professor Dr Shahrom Abd Wahid said even though the marks generated were not 100% the same, they could be perceived as similar.

Shahrom said Adib was probably pulled out of the EMRS van and sustained injuries to his front chest before he was hit again, causing seven fractures to his rear left ribs.

“We slammed the door on the mannequin as it was pulled out of the van. It generated a similar pattern (to Adib’s injury marks). We were able to match it with the injuries on the victim’s right chest,“ he told the inquest into Adib’s death.

Shahrom dismissed the possibility of the fractures to Adib’s front right ribs due to falling and hitting a road curb. He said the wounds resembled the rubber fitting on the EMRS van’s door frame.

“I did test other objects that could possibly cause this form of injury but from re-enactment of the incident, hitting a road curb did not match the injuries at all,“ he said.

During the inquest Shahrom also said Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) pathologists should have included a colour scale when taking the photographs of Adib’s bruises during the post-mortem.

Shahrom was asked to assess a triangle-shaped bruise on Adib’s right arm from a photograph taken during the post-mortem by conducting officer Hamdan Hamzah.

The inquest resumes at 9.30am tomorrow.