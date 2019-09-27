Manufacturers’ automation adoption still at low level: FMM

PETALING JAYA: The Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) says the number of Malaysian manufacturers adopting automation is still at a low level although ideally at least 60% of the manufacturers in the country should have done so.

Its president Datuk Soh Thian Lai said 34% of the 509 respondents in its recent survey said they have embraced Industry 4.0 by implementing automation in the first half of 2019 (H1 2019), while 33% of them are considering doing so.

“Automation has already started 15 years ago. The 34% is considered low. By right, we should be at 60% in terms of automation adoption,“ he told reporters after the FMM Industry 4.0 Conference 2019 here today.

At present, there are 50,000 companies in the manufacturing sector.

“We would like more companies to adopt automation as what International Trade and Industry Deputy Minister Ong Kian Ming mentioned there are 11 pillars in Industry 4.0.

“So, you can start with the pillar suitable for you and no need to start from end-to-end,“ Soh said.

He said the move to allocate more funds for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) under Budget 2020 and to invest in the upskilling and reskilling of workers would help reduce dependence on foreign workers.

“So this is the way the government wants to work with the industry, to transform the industry and create a highly skilled workforce with high remuneration. This is what the graduates, especially from the TVET, are expecting,“ he added.

As for the industry as a whole, Soh also urged the government to consider removing the time bar for reinvestment allowance and accelerate automation capital incentives.

The 2020 Budget is scheduled to be tabled in Parliament on Oct 11 this year. — Bernama