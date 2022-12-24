Many areas in Selangor face water cuts due to odour pollution

PETALING JAYA: A total of 472 areas in Selangor are experiencing water cuts due to odour pollution at the Jenderam Hilir Raw Water Pump Station.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor), in a statement today said it was forced to temporarily shut down the Sungai Semenyih and Bukit Tampoi water treatment plants.

Following this shutdown, it said 472 areas in five Air Selangor regions, namely Petaling (172 areas), Hulu Langat (54 areas), Sepang (196 areas), Putrajaya (23 areas) and Kuala Langat (27 areas) are expected to experience unscheduled water supply disruptions since 7 am today.

For information and complaints, call 15300, visit www.airselangor.com or download the Air Selangor app.

Air Selangor is also on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.