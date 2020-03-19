Many defying Movement Control Order with absurd reasons: PDRM

KUALA LUMPUR: A large group of civilians is still defying and not taking the movement control order seriously following its enforcement yesterday.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Mohd Fahmi Visuvanathan Abdullah said most of them had given absurd reasons when they were stopped at roadblocks.

“The directive was issued to curb the spread of Covid-19, but they take it lightly. Some said that they were just having an outing, there are also some who said that they wanted to buy food, deliver items and many other absurd reasons.

“We prefer to remind the public that the order has been enforced rather than taking action against them so please be aware of it,” he said when met by Bernama tonight.

Checks by Bernama found that there was an increase in the number of vehicles heading out and towards the federal capital as of 11 pm.

Roadblocks have also been conducted in several areas in Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said roadblocks would continue to be conducted throughout the movement control order period.

Meanwhile, Cheras district police chief ACP Mohamed Mokhsein Mohamed Zon said they had taken the initiative to make public announcements on the order by using loud hailers.

“The announcements are carried out at several areas in the district to remind the public to stay at home and not leave their homes except for urgent matters.

“Personnel from the patrol unit will also conduct regular patrols to give advice regarding the order to the public,” he said. - Bernama