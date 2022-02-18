Many diagnosed with cancer are not weeping and waiting to die

PETALING JAYA: The word cancer, or the “big C”, is one word no one wants to hear.

Facing the challenges of fighting cancer is one task that may be too much for some patients, but a large number have come out fighting and survived the disease.

Like many who have been diagnosed with the disease, Mariana Hussein, 60, was stunned when she learned about it 15 years ago.

“I found a tiny lump in my breast when I was performing a self-breast examination. I had Stage three breast cancer. The tiny lump was only one of the lumps found, the largest was 9cm. I took 10 months off from work and recovered,” she told theSun.

Mariana is one of three editors who compiled a book titled I Will Not Go Quietly that features 11 cancer survivors and four caregivers who bravely share their stories with the public. The book is the second instalment for Pink Unity, a cancer support group.

The first was called Taking the Bull by the Horns published in 2012.

“My husband was with me when the doctor broke the news. He was equally stunned but was calm enough to ask the doctor about treatment options. He kept up strong appearances as he knew that I truly hated the pitying looks directed at me from people who knew that I had cancer,” she recalled.

As for the book’s title, Mariana pointed out that most would think the worst when first hearing of a cancer diagnosis.

“Cancer survivors do go through phases of anger, denial and sadness but most rise up to fight it. Contrary to other people’s beliefs, we’re not staying home weeping and waiting to die.

“The title resonates with us. It means we will keep on fighting. We will not surrender without a fight. We will live life to the fullest,” she said.

Sunita Balakrishnan, 47, a multiple myeloma survivor agreed with Mariana.

“Multiple myeloma isn’t a ‘famous’ cancer as not many know about it,” she laughed.

“It is a type of bone marrow cancer and it is rare for young people to have it. It’s called myeloma as the cancer often affects several areas of the body,” she explained. She was first diagnosed in 2018.

“I started getting sick and feeling tired a little too often. I didn’t pay much attention to it at first as I was also in the midst of completing my Master’s degree. I thought I was just tired from the extra workload, so I continued to push myself,” she said.

“The first time I didn’t even know that it was something to be worried about.

“I was constantly on my feet as a special educational needs teacher at school. I didn’t think my symptoms were abnormal until one day I had a severe fever that just didn’t go down.

“That’s when I took some tests and one month later I discovered it was multiple myeloma,” she added.

In the midst of her initial treatment, Sunita set up a Facebook page aimed at highlighting this particular cancer.

“It’s very difficult for people to open up. I tried my best to talk about my own experience but very few wanted to talk about it. It’s very sad.

“However, I’ve had people who have seen it, never joined, but have called me for advice instead which I’m happy to share. Myeloma affects the elderly so that is probably why they’re not sharing.

“Sharing is better than keeping things to yourself, I believe,” she said in parting.

I Will Not Go Quietly is available at Pink Unity at RM29. For details, call Lee Chooi Lan at 016-3713582.