PETALING JAYA: Suraya Hamid Hassan used to take home hundreds of thousands of ringgit annually from her three clothing retail outlets.

Today, the 32-year-old entrepreneur makes just RM2,000 to RM3,000 a month selling beauty products online, way below the average income needed to sustain a family living in an urban area.

Suraya is one of many Malaysians who have been pushed into the “new poor” category by the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic, yet miss out on aid offered by the government.

The time has come for the government to review the criteria for income and economic status classification to ensure that this new group of people are not left out when the government dispenses aid, according to Universiti Utara Malaysia professor of Economics Dr K. Kuperan Viswanathan.

“This is a serious concern given that the number of people in need of financial support will continue to rise if the economic lockdown continues,” he said.

The economic downturn has pushed many from the high and middle income groups into poverty, leading to the emergence of the “new poor” category.

Suraya told theSun that many of her friends have given up businesses worth millions and are now struggling to survive.

“However, they have chosen to remain silent about their struggle to make ends meet because they are embarrassed about being in such a vulnerable position,” she said.

It is understood that Malaysia has yet to identify those in the “new poor” category or determine how big a number they account for.

Universiti Malaya professor of Economics Dr Rajah Rahsiah pointed out that those in the informal sectors and others in supporting industries are among those who have been seriously affected.

“Many micro-businesses have folded and others are barely surviving. The country is facing a rising rate of poverty, thereby reversing all the gains made from 2010 to 2018.”

He said the pandemic has made it essential for the government to accord “special treatment” to the poor, given that they are the most badly affected by spiralling inflation caused by restrictions on work, movement and transport.

Economist Dr Barjoyai Bardai of Universiti Tun Abdul Razak said the government has to step up and start capturing new data to redefine the different income levels, now broadly divided into high, middle and low income groups.

He said this would help to identify those who are still earning an income and those who are already in a desperate financial position.

Barjoyai added that the government has been too slow to respond to the changing needs.

“The change is happening as we speak, but the government is still not capturing the necessary data.

“We should already be compiling the big data, getting all the necessary information about every citizen but we are still depending on the conventional way, which is the Malaysia Population and Housing Census, the latest of which was for 2020.”

Rather than rely on the people to update their personal status, the government should track down all available data on every person through their employers, telecommunications companies and social media, Barjoyai said.

Unfortunately, the system in the country still does not have the capability to search for and capture the necessary information, he added.

“Many people have already lost their jobs and slid down to a lower income category. For instance, pilots who once belonged to the T20 (the top income earners who make up 20% of the population) are now among those in the B40 (the poorest 40% of the population), and sinking deeper into poverty. We have to take care of this group as well,” he said.