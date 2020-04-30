Many hotels likely to shut down soon: MAH

GEORGE TOWN: Several hotels may shut the door for good in the coming months unless the federal government extends a lifeline to them soon.

The Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH) claimed that almost half of its member hotels have already indicated they were considering the option of folding up.

MAH chief executive officer Yap Lip Seng put the blame on the economic downturn.

However, 35% of them also indicated they could restart operations if the economy picks up while 15% said they would close for good.

Yap estimated hotels would start closing down by the end of the year considering travel has be restricted because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

MAH recently conducted an internal survey of its more than 1,000 registered members who collectively own or operate 164,000 hotel rooms in the country.

From their response, Yap said the federal government had to raise its wage subsidy to 75% for hotels with more than 1,000 workers to help them survive the economic downturn.

This will match the quantum given to hotels in Singapore by the republic’s government.

In an interview with theSun, Yap said there was also a need to fast-track a recovery in the tourism industry.

“Hotels are looking at potential losses of up to RM3.3 billion just from room revenue alone for the first six months of this year,” he pointed out.

The tourism industry is among the worst hit economic segments as travelling is no longer considered safe for now by many countries. And with lockdowns, many governments have closed their doors to visitors.

