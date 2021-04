PETALING JAYA: The learn-from-home arrangement has proven inadequate for schoolchildren. Most have fallen behind in their studies and are struggling to catch up.

Parents have attributed the setback to the fact that students are often left to fend for themselves, and they have asked for drastic changes to be made in the curriculum to ensure progress is made.

Apart from a short break in the second half of 2020 when the Covid-19 infection rate eased, schools have been closed for almost a year as the country went into lockdown.

All five million schoolchildren are finally back in class again, with attendance resuming on Sunday in Johor, Terengganu, Kelantan and Kedah and on Monday in the other states.

Parents believe that the after-effects are proof that home-based learning has been detrimental to schoolchildren.

Parent Action Group for Education chairman Datin Noor Azimah Abdul Rahim attributed the failure to the fact that the majority of the children do not have internet connectivity, devices, data storage or even a conducive environment.

“Standards have dropped as little has been absorbed by students in the past year.”

“It has been so detrimental that unless serious alterations are made to the curriculum, students will never be able to catch up.”

She added that parents were very disappointed with the state of online teaching as although daily work was given, students were left to fend for themselves.

“Schoolchildren in the B40 group are the most badly affected given their lack of access to the necessary resources for home learning.”

Noor Azimah said TV Pendidikan and DidikTV, which were introduced to enhance home-learning, had also been inadequate.

However, the National Union of the Teaching Profession has been less critical of the situation.

While its secretary-general Harry H.H. Tan agrees that there have been some negative impact, he pointed out that the teaching and learning process continued through the pandemic.

“It is a continuous process and it does not matter whether it is done at home or at school,” he said.

Nonetheless, he conceded that children who do not have access to their teachers for various reasons, such as poverty or being in broken families, have been left to find their own way.

He said the teaching and learning process will return to normal now that schools have reopened.

Education expert Dr Ngeow Yeok Meng described the home learning process as “only a coping mechanism”.

“As a result, children get bored and disengaged as time went by,” said Ngeow, who is deputy head at the Centre for Curriculum Development and Innovation at Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman.

“Education can be highly personalised if the individual’s learning is supported by teachers intellectually and emotionally in a safe and trusting environment.”

She also pointed out that apart from learning, schools also serve as a space for social interaction and a place to learn time management, with pre-scheduled timetable rotating tasks between work and play.

Ngeow said the home learning experiment has also yielded positive outcomes.

“Some home-learners have turned the barrier caused by Covid-19 into autonomous learning, with the freedom to explore while being supported and guided by parents,” she said.

“On the other hand, unsupported children or those limited by the digital divide often suffer from lack of motivation, short attention span and addiction to social media and gaming.

“This group of students will lose out in the long run due to unproductive activities picked up during the learn-from-home period,” Ngeow added.