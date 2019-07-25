Many Muslim countries weak due to wrong interpretation of Islamic teachings: Mahathir

ANKARA: Many Muslim countries have become weak as a result of the wrong interpretation of the teachings of Islam, said Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“As a result, Muslims have become the weakest people in the world today. There was a time when, to defend ourselves, we needed to get help from others, the Europeans particularly. This is the result of the wrong interpretation of the teachings of Islam,“ he said in his speech at the Turkish Higher Education Council here Thursday.

Mahathir arrived here Wednesday on a four-day official visit to Turkey.

He said many people translate and teach Islam in a way which is not very Islamic.

“Today we see the ignorance ... not taking the teachings in the Quran as our principle guide. We are more inclined to follow our leaders, scholars, even when the interpretation of Islam is actually against the Quran.

“We do something forbidden by Islam and claim that it is in the interest of Islam ... it is not. We should follow the principles of Islam found in the Quran,“ he said.

He said Muslims regressed in terms of dedication to advancement over the centuries and became very ignorant of the advancement in science.

“The Europeans, on the other hand, had acquired the knowledge of the Muslims, found out initially by Muslim scientists, and benefited with all this knowledge while the Muslims disregarded this knowledge as not essential,“ he said. — Bernama