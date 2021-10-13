Many Perdana Fellows became successful in public, private sectors and politics — PM

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today described the Perdana Fellows Programme as hugely beneficial as many of its participants are successful in the public and private sectors and even politics.

“As a result of the exposure and the Perdana Fellows Programme, some have succeeded in politics and some have become ministers.

“In terms of other careers, I believe many are successful until today,“ he said when speaking at the 2021 Perdana Fellows Participants Handover Ceremony here today.

The Perdana Fellows Programme has been implemented by the Ministry of Youth and Sports since 2013. This year is the ninth year of its implementation and has gathered participation of more than 600 youths.

It is a government initiative through the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) to train youths with potential to acquire high-level skills as well as involve them directly in the formulation and formation of government policies.

Sixty-six high-performing youths were selected for the 2021 Perdana Fellows Programme which starts today and ends on Dec 31, They will be placed with their respective mentors who are members of the Cabinet.

Ismail Sabri, meanwhile, asked ministers to provide guidance to the participants on aspects of government administration.

He said the objective of the programme was to provide exposure to young people to understand and learn how ministries are governed.

Ismail Sabri also said the move to bring the Perdana Fellows to Parliament also provided exposure to learning and legal knowledge to the participants.

“Congratulations and well done to those who were selected, many applied but only some could be selected,“ he said. — Bernama