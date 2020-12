THERE has been a huge jump in the number of people applying for employment insurance benefits from the Social Security Organisation (Socso).

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said as of Dec 3, a total of 101,385 applications had been received, compared with just over 40,000 in 2019 and 24,000 in 2018.

He said 52% of those who had lost their jobs earned below RM2,000 a month and had applied for the benefits under Socso’s Employment Insurance System.

Muhyiddin told Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (PN-Tambun) that the pandemic has caused financial problems for many people, especially those earning RM2,000 and below. “The Covid-19 pandemic and movement control order has left many unemployed and increased the number of poor and hardcore poor households.”