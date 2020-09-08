Many still fail to practice physical distancing - Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: The failure to practise physical distancing is still among the most common offences committed in breach of the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO), said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

He said based on a report from the police, the lead agency in the Compliance Operations Task Force, 26 people were arrested for committing the offence yesterday.

“Other offences included failing to provide customer registration equipment (24 people), not wearing face masks (20), defying quarantine orders (one) and premises operating beyond the permitted hours (one).

“Of the total, 70 people were compounded, one was remanded and one was offered bail,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, he said 14 arrests were made in Op Benteng operations which involved 25 immigrants and one smuggler.

On mandatory quarantine from July 24 until yesterday, Ismail Sabri said a total of 24,961 individuals have returned home from 32 countries and were placed at 67 hotels, four Public Training Institutes as well as higher education institutions throughout the country.

From the total, he said, some 9,887 individuals are undergoing mandatory quarantine, 66 were sent to hospitals for treatment and 15,008 had been discharged.

Since March 30, a total of 9,874 public sanitisation operations have been conducted in 134 zones involving 2,708 business centres, 5,706 government buildings, 1,596 housing areas including People’s Housing Projects, 2,606 public places and 354 supermarkets.-Bernama