Many still flouting RMCO rules - Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: Failing to practise proper physical distancing, along with not wearing face masks continue to make up the highest number of violations under the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO).

This was proven yesterday when of the 131 arrests made for RMCO non-compliance, 73 were for activities that hampered physical distancing while another 31 were for not using face masks, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said.

Other violations included failing to prepare entry and exit registration tools (20), defying quarantine orders (2), operating beyond permitted hours (4) and operating without a valid business licence (1).

“As for Op Benteng, a total of 67 illegal immigrants and four boat skippers were detained yesterday for attempting to enter the country illegally through rat trails.

“The operations also included the seizure of a boat and four vehicles,” he said in a statement today.

Ismail said from July 24 until yesterday, 23,590 people returned home from 32 countries and placed in 68 hotels, four public training institutes and private education institutions nationwide.

“Of these, 9,162 individuals are still undergoing compulsory quarantine, 66 sent to hospital for treatment, while 14,362 more have been discharged and allowed home.

Also, since March 30, he said 9,849 public sanitisation operations were carried out, covering 134 zones and involving 12,965 premises.-Bernama