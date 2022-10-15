Many still flouting smoking ban at eateries

SHAH ALAM: Though smoking and vaping at eateries was strictly prohibited nationwide when Regulation 11(1)(d) of the Control of Tobacco Products (Amendment) Regulations 2018 was enforced beginning January 1 2020, many are still seen flouting the rule.

A check by Bernama at several locations in Selangor found some individuals smoking and vaping openly ignoring the no smoking signages displayed at the premises.

Thankfully, some smokers do observe the rule, leaving the dining area to have their smoke elsewhere.

Housewife Siti Zubaibah Amin, 39, said at times she had to tell off those who smoke or vape near her children.

“I have to be stern with them, acting like a health inspector, for my children’s sake and most times, they would apologise and quickly stop smoking there.

“These smokers are aware that what they are doing is wrong but they just don’t care or just want to try their luck. They should not take this matter lightly,” she told Bernama.

A private sector worker who only wants to be known as Khairul, 38, said shop owners should play their role and not just be interested in making a profit.

“They should be the ones helping to see that the no-smoking rule is followed and reprimand customers who smoke and vape openly. They can also be fined if they do not stop customers from lighting up in their premises,” he said.

Meanwhile, Selangor Health Department (JKNS) director, Datuk Dr. Sha’ari Ngadiman said the department views the matter seriously and as such, monitoring and enforcement are carried out regularly in the state.

“Food premises owners or operators as well as customers are also expected to do their part by warning and advising customers who smoke, to give their premises a clean image and promote a smoke-free environment,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

According to him until September this year, 6,915 notices have been issued to offenders who smoke at no-smoking zones and of the total, 3,684 notices were issued to those who were found smoking and vaping at food premises.

Members of the public who wish to lodge a complaint on individuals who smoke at food premises or other prohibited areas may do so via WhatsApp to 010-8608949. — Bernama