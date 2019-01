IN BUTTERWORTH, some smokers could be seen ignoring the smoking ban in food premises as they lit their cigarettes.

Private sector employee Zainor Azman, 56, said he was not aware of the ban which was effective from today and said it was too early to see its effect as no action had been taken against the errant smokers.

At a nasi kandar restaurant in Bagan Jermal here, several smokers were seen smoking away despite the “No Smoking’ signage there.

However, in Johor Baru, many customers and owners of food premises were seen abiding by the ban and supported the government’s move.

Mohd Helimi Walad, who has been selling various types of breakfast meals at Majidee Baru for seven years, said it was a positive move as it would not only ban smoking in public areas but it would also create a better environment for other customers.

“So far, there are no problems and everyone is abiding by the ban,” said Mohd Helimi, who has allocated a special smoking area for his customers.

In Kota Baru, owners of restaurants and food premises have put up no-smoking signs and reminded customers to abide by the new regulation.

An employee at Nasik Kak Wook restaurant, Siti Hidayah Salamun, 36, said: “There are some customers who are probably hardcore smokers who wanted to smoke, but when reminded, they accepted the fact.”

Customer Amira Wahab, 38, said the smoking ban in food premises was better for her children and pregnant women like herself.

Meanwhile, a smoker who wanted to be known as Abdullah, 52, said the smoking ban in food premises was acceptable and smokers could have their puffs in other places.

In Kuantan, smokers were seen enjoying their cigarettes away from the restaurant areas.

According to the manager of Restoran Ikhwan here, Aisyah Kamat, 46, members of the public have been banned from smoking in the premises for the last three years and could only do so outside.

“Today, those sitting outside the premises are also aware that they are no longer allowed to smoke there.

“The smoking ban will allow other customers to enjoy their food,” she said.

The manager of a ‘mamak’ restaurant here, Sulaiman Kamaludin, 46, was also thankful that his customers were aware of the ban even though many were smokers.

He jokingly said this makes the job easier for the restaurant employees who no longer need to clean up cigarette butts and ash.

However, private sector employee Mazahari Mahadi, 38, said he hopes there would be some allowance for certain restaurants, especially mamak shops, where the majority of customers were men and youths.

“Perhaps the government could designate two zones in restaurants, one for non-smokers and those with small children,” he said.

In Kota Kinabalu, many premises have not put up warning signs for the ban. However, the customers were not smoking but were just enjoying their food.

Restaurant operator Fazri Mohamad, 56, said he hoped the ban would have a positive effect on public health.

In Sandakan, a majority of customers in food premises here and in Tawau abided by the smoking ban.

In Kuala Terengganu, the smoking ban is a clear signal to smokers to respect the health of other people.

This was the reaction of several people here who told Bernama they supported the ban by the Health Ministry.

Fatimah Mohd Yatim, 72, said she had been scolded by smokers when she asked them not to smoke in a restaurant.

“It is good that there is a ban, as senior citizens no longer have to endure cigarette smoke,” she said.

Another customer, Ngah Mohamad, 40, said although some smokers may initially not accept the ban, they will eventually do so when they realise the effects of smoking on their health. — Bernama