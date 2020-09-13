Many still not wearing face mask, keeping safe distance

PETALING JAYA: There are still many who refuse to wear a face mask or maintain a safe distance from others, even if it is for their own good.

Police nabbed 512 such offenders on Saturday, according to Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Apart from failing to wear a face mask as required under the standard operating procedures (SOP), some have been found engaging in activities that make social distancing difficult, such as attending private gatherings.

Business operators have been equally guilty, keeping operations beyond the permitted hours.

Ismail Sabri said in a statement yesterday, 452 of those arrested have paid a fine while 59 have been detained and one was freed on bail.

The SOP, put in place to help stem the spread of Covid-19, has to be observed by everyone as the country is still under the recovery movement control (RMCO), he said.

In addition, 11,825 personnel from 2,663 task force teams conducted checks on 3,989 supermarkets, 5,405 restaurants, 1,331 hawker stalls, 1,146 factories, 3,860 banking premises and 663 government offices.

“They also monitored 1,146 land transport terminals, 211 water or sea transport terminals and 108 air terminals,” Ismail Sabri added.

Meanwhile, Ops Benteng, to crack down on undocumented migrants, continued with the arrest of 80 people who were without proper documents as well as six suspected smugglers at 82 road blocks set up across the country on Saturday.

Ismail Sabri said that from July 24 to last Saturday, 28,063 people who arrived in Malaysia through KLIA had been screened for Covid-19.

Among those, 69 were sent to hospital while the rest were allowed to return home.

As of Saturday, a total of 10,187 people were undergoing home quarantine, he added.