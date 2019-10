MALACCA: ‘It is just a short distance’ is often an excuse used by motorists for not wearing a motorcycle helmet when sending children to school.

However, state Public Works, Transport and Public Amenities Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Sofi Abdul Wahab said this excuse must never be used as accidents can happen regardless of the distance of the journey.

He said from his observation, many parents still regard helmets as trivial, not wearing it themselves as well as not putting it on their children.

“In the mornings and afternoons, parents will be sending or picking up their children from school. This is the peak period, so the probability of accidents happening is higher,” he told Bernama.

According to statistics from the Road Safety Department of Malaysia, motorcyclists and pillion riders recorded the highest death rate in Malaysia with 4,128 deaths from the total of 6,284 road users who died last year.

Mohd Sofi said it was also sad that some parents or guardians wore helmets but their children did not.

“I think that is selfish of the parents or guardians as they are not concerned about the safety of their children,” he said.

By doing so, he said, they were exposing their children to great risk because helmets were important in reducing the risk of head injury in accidents.

“In the event of a blow to the head which is unprotected, there is a high possibility of nerve damage and death. I hope the parents are aware and more concerned about the importance of wearing a helmet especially among children,” he said.

Mohd Sofi hoped that schools could help to remind parents and students of the importance of helmets. He also called for the Road Safety Council Malaysia (MKJR) to revive its helmet-wearing campaign in schools.

Meanwhile, civil servant Mohd Hanafiah Mohd Salim, 46, said the habit of not wearing a helmet when riding to school to send or pick up children was not uncommon.

“Everybody knows it is a rule to wear a helmet but when they ride without it every day, they do not see it as a rule, especially when enforcement is lax. The enforcers should set up road roadblocks near schools and issue warnings to the motorists,” he said.

A private college lecturer, Sarimah Ismail, 42, also said many parents did not use the right size of helmets for their children.

“In the event of an accident, the over-sized helmet would come off and fail to protect the children’s heads. Some also use helmets which are worn out with broken straps or are broken,” said the mother-of-three. — Bernama