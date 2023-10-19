Many traders still not complying with law: Fomca

PETALING JAYA: Retailers continue to contravene the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 (PCAP), with 6,082 cases reported last year alone, said Federation of Malaysian Consumers Associations (Fomca) secretary-general and CEO Saravanan Thambirajah.

He added that among the various Acts enforced by the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry, which included the Control of Supplies Act 1961 and the Direct Sales and Anti-Pyramid Scheme Act 1993, the highest number of complaints were related to PCAP.

“Ministry statistics revealed the total fines that retailers paid for failing to comply with PCAP amounted to RM1.6 million last year.”

According to Saravanan, other issues involving price tags were price manipulation, incorrect weight and discrepancies in item names and prices.

He said Fomca has conducted market surveillance, including price monitoring and supply checks, and engaged with errant retailers to rectify the situation.

“Should the issue persist, we (then) report it to the ministry for enforcement action against the retailers. Fomca also established the National Consumer Complaints Centre to mediate with traders.

“We receive some 40,000 complaints annually, most of which involve e-commerce, telecommunication and retail businesses.”

Saravanan urged the ministry to increase engagement with retailers, particularly those operating online.

“There were many complaints of misleading prices lodged by consumers who purchased products online. Hence, robust regulations to protect consumers are urgently needed.

“The ministry has to take decisive measures to comprehensively regulate the online sector as self-regulation by retailers often falls short of achieving intended goals.”

He said consumer education is a means of combating the lack of price tag enforcement and aiding authorities in addressing such violations.

“Consumers are inundated with a range of products and services from various brands. They are often exposed to advertisements and offers designed to boost sales.

“Young people are more prone to advertising exposure, especially on social media, which can lead them to spend their money on products they may not necessarily need.

“To address the issues, we embarked on a series of consumer education programmes designed to educate the public about consumer rights and responsibilities, such as Hari Pengguna Malaysia and Kempen Konsumer Kebangsaan.”

Saravanan said the programmes have been extended to communities, universities and schools nationwide, focusing on pricing, scams, sustainable consumption and financial literacy.

“We conducted them at almost 60 public and private universities together with Gerakan Pengguna Siswa, private colleges and student representative associations.

“We also conducted more than 120 programmes that target resident associations, heads of villages, mosques and city councils.”