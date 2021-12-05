Manyin to retire from politics, proud to have served Sarawak

SIBU: Sarawak Education, Science and Technology Research Minister Datuk Amar Michael Manyin says it is time for him to retire from politics, and the decision not to contest in the 12th Sarawak State Election was in his best interest.

Manyin, who is the incumbent of the Tebedu state seat, said he was proud to have been an educator and part of the Sarawak Government for a long time, so as to serve the people and the state.

“I started my career and I worked as a teacher for 25 years, and after that, as a politician for 25 years as well, so I have worked for half a century.

“So this is more than enough,“ he said, adding that he had no regrets about doing so.

He said this at the opening of the International Sarawak Innovation Technology Exposition Malaysia 2021 (i-SAINTEX 3.0) at Universiti Technology Sarawak (UTS) here today.

“Yesterday I saw everyone (Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidates) and Dr Annuar Rapaee (Nangka state seat candidate) receiving their candidacy appointment letters. I said to myself, I did not join them and it was the best decision I have made,” he said.

Manyin, 77, who has represented the Tebedu state seat for five terms since 1996, had last month informed Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is also GPS chairman, that he would not be defending the seat in the next state election.

Also present at the opening ceremony were Annuar, who is also Sarawak Assistant Minister of Education, Science and Technology Research and UTS chairman, as well as UTS Vice-Chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Khairuddin Abdul Hamid. - Bernama