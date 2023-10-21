MAPIM aims to raise RM2 mln for Palestine humanitarian fund in Perak

IPOH: The Malaysian Consultative Council for Islamic Organisations (MAPIM) and Al-Quds Foundation Malaysia aim to raise RM2 million in Perak to support the plight of the Palestinians.

MAPIM president Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid said the amount covers food aid, hygienic care and tools for rescue efforts.

He said currently they are coordinating efforts to deliver food aid to 5,000 affected families with the suppliers in Gaza, adding that RM50,000 have been channelled for the purpose so far.

“MAPIM also gets requests to buy rescue equipment such as hammers and tools to cut stones, among other things, needed in rescue missions with a cost of RM250,000,” he said.

He said this to reporters after speaking at the briefing session on the latest development of the Gaza-Palestine situation at the Sultan Idris Shah II Mosque here today, which was also attended by Al-Quds Foundation Malaysia executive director Dr Sharif Amin Abu Shamalla.

“We target to raise RM2 million in Perak and RM10 million in Selangor. It is a realistic target if there is good coordination as well as support from the higher authorities including state leaders, Islamic religious councils and mosques,” he said, adding that so far MAPIM managed to collect RM200,000 in Perak. -Bernama