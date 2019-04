BABULHAWA (Syria): The Malaysian Consultative Council for Islamic Organisations (Mapim) has appealed to Malaysians to continue assisting them to meet their RM3 million target, in order to channel basic needs to Syrian refugees in the war-torn country.

Mapim CEO Ahmad Sani Araby Al Kahery said although the 12th Rescue Syria Humanitarian Aid Mission had succeeded in sending aid worth RM5 million to date, but it still short of RM3 million, to cover the overall cost of RM8 million targeted to carry out the difficult mission.

“Of the total RM5 million donated by generous Malaysians, RM2 million has been allocated for basic necessities such as warm clothing, heating appliances, medicines, blankets, wheat flour, bread, food boxes and tents to be distributed to Syrian refugees in several camps there.

“Another RM3 million has also been allocated for the first phase of construction of 100 units of permanent houses in the Mapim Malaysia Waqf Village in the A’zaz region of Syria.

“However, Mapim is targeting to collect a total of RM8 million to enable more assistance in terms of basic necessities to be distributed to the refugees in Syria, and we are appealing to Malaysians to continue contributing to cover this shortfall,” he told Bernama after the launch of 15 container lorries from the Turkey- Syria border, on Friday.

All container lorries were mobilised via Mapim’s cooperation with the Turkish government waqf agency, the Turkiye Diyanet Foundation (TDV), whereby TDV assisted in terms of procedures, management and logistics of all essential goods that would benefit 100,000 refugees.

Ahmad Sani said the cooperation, that was agreed upon with the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) 2019-2021 on Thursday, involved the construction of the Mapim Malaysia Waqf Village in A’zaz, the construction of two mosques which would also be used as madrasah and the construction of two schools for 3,000 Syrian refugee children.

Mapim called on Malaysians to continue contributing to the Rescue Syria Humanitarian Mission through www.tabungsyria.com or Maybank 5628-3463-6987 (Syria Emergency Appeal) to help Syrian refugees. For any inquiries contact the hotline 1300-888-038. — Bernama