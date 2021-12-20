MAPIM channels aid to flood victims in Klang

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Consultative Council for Islamic Organisation (MAPIM) has mobilised its machinery to deliver aid to victims affected by the floods that hit Klang since last Saturday.

Yesterday, in collaboration with its main wing, Mapim Rangers, they were at the Tanah Klang District Office to distribute 200 boxes of food aid and 100 bottles of five-litre drinking water to flood victims at flood relief centres (PPS) in the area.

In a statement today, MAPIM said they would continue to provide assistance to those affected by the floods and welcome contributions from the public.

Those wishing to contribute can do so through Mapim Humanitarian Fund, at Maybank account number 5622-6354-0066.

For any inquiries, the public can contact Mapim hotline at 1300-888-038/012-8002016 or official Mapim Telegram, at https://t.me/MapimMalaysia for latest information. - Bernama