Mapim wants Anwar to continue advocating for Palestine, pledges steadfast support

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisations (Mapim) today expressed support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s strong advocacy of Palestinian rights and his criticism of Western countries for the hypocrisy over their response to Palestine.

Mapim president Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid said in a statement Malaysians are also proud of Anwar’s stance and will stand together to voice the Palestinian issue without fear or hesitation until Palestinian rights are restored.

“We support the Prime Minister’s firm stand that Malaysia will not yield to threats. Malaysia must assert its sovereignty and defend its rights to speak out based on principles of truth, justice and humanity following international law.

“We firmly declare that if sanctions and restrictions are imposed on Malaysia, the entire population will stand behind the Prime Minister. We support the government’s position to ensure that our economic sovereignty remains intact,” read the statement.

Mohd Azmi also said that Malaysians should express their solidarity with Anwar on the Palestinian issue, adding that the country should not rely solely on Western countries.

Yesterday, when addressing attendees of the Malaysia Stands with Palestine Rally at Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil, Anwar revealed that he had received multiple threats from foreign countries following Malaysia’s firm stand, support and commitment to defending the rights of the Palestinians as well as criticism levelled against the Israeli government. - Bernama